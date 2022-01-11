In two weeks, fans can expect some heat from NBA Youngboy and Internet Money as they team up for “Flossin.” Internet Money went on Twitter to announce the news with two tweets. First, they tweeted out a preview of the track. Then they followed up with the release date.

Internet Money Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again – Flossin’



1/21 — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) January 10, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time that Internet Money and NBA Youngboy linked up. They did a track with NBA and The Kid LAROI on “Tragic.”

Since his release from jail, NBA has been in the lab nonstop. Besides the new track dropping in two weeks, he and Dababy dropped the double track “Bestie/Hit” yesterday.

Prior to that, NBA announced that a mixtape arriving sometime this month, and he just recently released his project with Birdman and previously linked up with Rich The Kid for their mixtape.