Last month it was reported that Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs got into a fight at Prime 112 in Miami. Since the altercation, no video of photographs of the incident have surfaced. Gibbs has denied getting beat up, while some, including DJ Akademiks, claim that the Gary MC and Jones’ crew got into it.

In a recent episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Jones jumped around the question about the alleged altercation at the Miami steakhouse. Yee began by asking Jones if he was actually going to be dropping a collab project with producer Hitmaka called Prime 112, to which Jones called “false,” adding “I don’t know what he was trying to do… I don’t know why he would do that. Can we skip?”

Jones continued to talk about the project, saying that it is going to be filled with features including Pleasure P. “I told [Hitmaka] to call the album Hitmakas. I ain’t really have a title for it and shit I told him he could use his slogan.” He went on to say that he was not a fan of Hitmaka calling the project after steakhouse where the alleged flight took place. “It doesn’t fit. We not doing none of that. We trying to keep it solid and keep movin’ but the fuckin’ album is incredible,” he said.

Yee continued to try to get Jones to answer about the incident, which he dodged once again. “I’m in a point in my life where — we all make bad decisions and shit like that but it’s how you [move past it],” he said before Angela asked, “You’re done with that. You’re moving past it?”

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jones replied.

We may never find out what actually happened at that steakhouse in Miami.

You can watch the full episode below. The convo about the fight starts at 1:02:45.