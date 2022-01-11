Lids, the leading sports retailer, has launched its first-ever store at American Dream, the unparalleled entertainment/retail destination in East Rutherford, NJ, only minutes from New York City. The new 7,000-square-foot store at American Dream will be Lids’ first East Coast Flagship and its largest to date.

Lids’ signature collection of headgear, shirts, jerseys, and novelty products for men, women, and kids will be available at the new site. Options will be available from major North American leagues such as the MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA, as well as popular companies such as adidas, New Era Cap, ’47, Mitchell & Ness, Hurley, Oakley, Local Crowns, and more. This Lids store will have the greatest collection of caps and jerseys in the United States, with over 2,000 unique headgear options and over 600 different jersey styles to choose from.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the new year strong with the opening of Lids’ debut East Coast Flagship Store at the iconic American Dream,” said Lawrence Berger, Partner, Ames Watson and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. “Our largest Lids store to date will offer our shoppers the largest selection of headwear and jerseys anywhere in the U.S. with the vast team and product assortment our customers know to expect from us. We’re looking forward to locals and shoppers visiting from afar enjoying this top-of-the-line shopping experience.”

At Lids’ signature Custom Zone, this flagship shop will also have an enlarged customization section and enable on-site customization of headwear, jerseys, t-shirts, and more. In the next weeks, more features and interactive elements will be added to the Lids store, including a jumbotron above the Custom Zone, which will be positioned in the heart of the store to mimic the look and feel of an in-game experience.

You can see the new store below.