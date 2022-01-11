Young Dolph‘s Paper Route Empire is looking to salute their leader, announcing the release of Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new compilation mixtape is dedicated to the late Memphis legend, and label co-founder and CEO. Long Live Dolph will be available on January 21.

Paper Route Empire is a growing independent record label and video production company that is the home to a crop of stars. Appearing on the forthcoming project will be Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and more.

PRE premieres “Long Live Dolph,” a powerful tune by Paper Route Empire’s longest-serving artist, Jay Fizzle. “Long Live Dolph,” which features gorgeous harmonies from a church choir, finds Jay Fizzle baring his soul, the South Memphis native visibly distraught as he recounts his memories. Over dramatic piano chords and faint percussion, Fizzle raps about the beats, rhymes, and life lessons he learned from his mentor, recalling how Dolph recognized his talent and rescued him from the block, expressing gratitude for Dolph’s generosity and giving spirit, and resolving to carry on in Dolph’s name:

“Got your face tatted on my back cause you always had me regardless/You took me out the ‘partments and since then I ain’t been starving.”

You can tap into the title track below and be sure to check for the full release on Jan. 21.