Quavo is Looking to Collect His Chips After Winning College Title Bet With Drake

Quavo has won a bet over Drake after his Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football National Title Game.

Before the game, the two sent friendly jabs as Drake sided with Alabama. “Just run me my bread right after nice and slow no sudden movements #ROLLTIDEROLL,” Drake wrote.

Following the game, Quavo hit Instagram and sent a friendly message to collect his winnings. “He ain’t answer the phone,” Quavo revealed. “I need my chips with dip baby. I need my chips with dip, My boy!”

#Quavo and #Drake bet on the National Championship and Quavo want his coins! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vMvQ7wfy4j — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 11, 2022

And through all of the friendly jabs, YK Osiris caught a jab. “DRAKE GON PAY THO. HE’S NOT YK OSIRIS.”