Snoop Dogg is arguably the most famous rapper to ever live. You almost can’t go a day without hearing something about Snoop, or seeing him on a commercial. He even had a TV show with Martha Stewart. Now, Snoop is setting his sights on another business venture; hot dogs.

JUST IN: Snoop Dogg is starting his career in the hot dog business after filing a trademark on the brand name, ‘Snoop Doggs’ ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/GzsIKXnrDx — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 11, 2022

According to Billboard, Snoop has filed a trademark application for the name “Snoop Doggs.”

“Snoop’s attorneys filed it as a so-called intent-to-use application, meaning Snoop has not yet launched a brand, but that he has a serious intent to do so,” Billboard stated. Under the company, Snoop plans to use the name to sell hot dogs and other kinds of sausages.

However, this is still in the beginning stages. The report says that the Long Beach MC’s attorneys filed the trademark as a “so-called intent-to-use application,” meaning Snoop has not launched a brand to release the products under, but has “serious intent to do so.”

News of Snoop venturing into the hot dog industry comes six years after he vowed to never eat another hot dog again During the “Howz It Mizzade’ segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Snoop Dogg watched a video and reacted to how the popular food is made.

“This is a hot dog!?” he said. “Oh, cuz, I ain’t never eating a motherf*****g hot dog. Uhg! Every time I see a motherfucker at a barbecue with a plate with a hot dog on it, I’m knocking that shit out of his hands. If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one,” he added. “I’m good.”