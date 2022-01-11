The Miami Dolphins shocked the football world this morning with the announcement of the firing head coach Brian Flores after three seasons with the franchise.

The decision came from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who released a statement offering an explanation.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Ross said. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022.”

Flores, who won 10 games last season and rallied the Dolphins from a 1-7 start in his third season to get them into playoff contention. The Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Week 17 but finished the season strong by beating the Patriots 33-24 on Sunday when New England still was alive in the AFC East race.

Despite being fired from the Dolphins, Flores will be one of the hottest names on the market. Expect Flores to find work very soon.