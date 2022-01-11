Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested in King County, Washington, early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, per TMZ Sports.

Per reports, Smith was pulled over at 2:10 a.m. and released from King County jail at 9:27 a.m. Hours before his arrest, the Seahawks had returned home after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-30 in their season finale to end the year with a record of 7-10.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained.”

In a tweet, Smith wrote that “being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened. I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me.”

Smith has served as the backup to Russell Wilson for the past three seasons. Smith completed 65-of-95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception this year. The Seahawks went 1-2 in his three starts this season.