After 41 years, the Georgia Bulldogs can once again call themselves national champions. The Bulldogs claimed their first national title since the 1980 season, thanks to a 33-18 victory over longtime nemesis Alabama in the national title game in Indianapolis on Monday night.

With 1.04 left in the game, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young would get the ball back to try to force overtime. Young would throw a pick-six to Kelee Ringo, which secured the win for the Bulldogs.

Started the season with a pick 6



Ended the season with a pick 6 pic.twitter.com/AbKGf6XSdn — NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@AxDawg27) January 11, 2022

The win gave Georgia head coach Kirby Smart his first national championship and his first victory over his former boss, Alabama’s Nick Saban, who was seeking his eighth title and seventh in Tuscaloosa.

“I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this, because I think back to the ’80 championship picture and seeing all those players and the Frank Walkers and the Herschel Walkers and all these people that have reached out and said things,” Smart said. “Our guys have accomplished that, something special, and as they say, they’ve become legendary, and I want that for them.

The Bulldogs were on a seven-game losing streak to the Tide, including three losses in SEC title games and a crushing double-overtime defeat in the 2017 national championship game.