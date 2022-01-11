The New York Giants have been awful for the last few years and it appears changes are going on within the organization. Giants general manager David Gettleman announced that he is retiring.

Gettleman’s four seasons as GM were obviously unsuccessful. Hired to succeed Jerry Reese at the end of an awful 3-13 season in 2017, Gettleman presided over four successive double-digit loss seasons.

Led by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, the Giants are actively beginning their search for the team’s new general manager. They requested interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” Mara said in a statement. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting, and coaching.”

Tisch added in the statement: “It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to finding a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”

Gettleman was the fourth general manager the Giants had dating back to 1979 when they had George Young from 1979-1997, Ernie Accorsi from 1998-2006, and Jerry Reese from 2007-2017.