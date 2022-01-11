Friend, family, and the cast of Love and HipHop are currently sending their love and support to rapper Sukihana and boyfriend, Bill, who were recently involved in a 3 car accident.

The mother and booking manager of Sukihana took to Instagram to let fans know the news. “This is Mama.. Suki and Bill were in a 3 car wreck and rushed to the hospital via ambulance. I will update you guys as soon as I can,” the post read followed by a bandaged heart emoji.

After images of the crash surfaced on the internet, some social media users downplayed the crash stating that the Instagram post overexaggerated the incident. Others believe that it is serious regardless of how bad the crash looked from the photos.

There has yet to be an update on the condition of Sukihana and her boyfriend, however, we are praying that the two will be okay following this tragedy.

We will keep you updated.