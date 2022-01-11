Take a Look at the Official Trailer and Images for ‘BEL-AIR’

BEL-AIR, the reboot of the historic sitcom tale of Will Smith and the Banks Family, with executive producer Will Smith representing Westbrook Studios, will debut on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

Ahead of the release, NBC and Peacock have released the first look images of the series and the official trailer.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Bel-Air takes a fresh and honest approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while portraying Will’s difficult path via a present lens, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reinvented the legendary, culture-defining ’90s sitcom. The new series boasts an ensemble cast, including Jabari Banks as Will, and a creative team that comprises Cooper, who acts as director, co-writer, and executive producer, as well as T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

You can see the images and trailers below.