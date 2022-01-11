The Weeknd made waves with the announcement of his Dawn FM album. As the first major release of the year, The Weeknd’s first-week projections are in, placing him between 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in the first week, Hits Daily Double notes.

The new album brought in 60 million streams on the first day and has already surpassed the 100 million stream number. The Weeknd’s previous effort, After Hours, brought in 444,000 units in the first week.

Over the weekend, The Weeknd continued to immerse fans in the Dawn FM experience, releasing his new video for “Sacrifice.” The dark and artsy showcase brings one of the best offerings from the album to our screens.

After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.

The Weeknd was featured in “103.5 Dawn FM,” a live broadcast event that aired exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, as part of the launch. Amazon.com/theweeknd and the Amazon Music app have exclusive apparel for the event, including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatshirt commemorating the live stream. For the following 48 hours, fans will be able to purchase merchandise.

You can enjoy the sonic experience below.