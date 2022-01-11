One thing is for sure about Meek Mill, he has no censor. The Philly spitter was caught by Dirty Street Confessions, which led to the rapper revealing some deep secrets about his sexual life.

While on camera, Meek revealed that he is not “yet” a “professional ass eater” and how he first got started. “I got taught how to eat ass by a Philly girl,” Meek said before stating it was like “unseasoned lamb chops.” Well, that was a lot.

Meek would go on to detail that in his opinion the most disgusting thing he has done was spit in a woman’s mouth. To close it all, Meek revealed that he was involved in an orgy with 16 women in London where they all responded to him with “Yes, sir.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Meek made headlines for more of his statements. This time, it was an assessment of his mental health. Meek revealed smoking weed entered him in depression.

“I smoke weed everyday and get depressed and soon as I get high,” Meek wrote. “I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

I smoke weed everyday and get depressed and soon as I get high …, I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2022

That’s a bit more healthy a conversation. If you want to hear Meek’s other comments you can visit here and here.

via