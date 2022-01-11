The official trailer for Bel-Air, the drama reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, has reached the blogosphere and a Nas smash single made the cut.

“Made You Look”, the first single from Nas’ 2002 God’s Son album, soundtracked the trailer yesterday the executive producer and star of the original production Will Smith shared the film’s short on IG to promote the show’s Super Bowl Sunday premiere.

“Here it is!!” Smith wrote in his caption. “Our first trailer for ‘Bel-Air’, almost 3 years after @cooperfilms uploaded his self-made trailer on YouTube! Premieres Super Bowl Sunday on @peacocktv 🙂 #belairpeacock.”

More than 25-years after the original sitcom starring Will Smith premiered on television, the new Bel-Air series will debut the first three episodes on February 13, with new episodes following on a weekly basis.