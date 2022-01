The full trailer for Kanye West’s Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, is now available. Netflix announces the three-week event, which is 21 years in the making, will hit the streaming platform on February 16.

Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making.



jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the once in a lifetime three-week global event, begins February 16, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kyS1W2XLst — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 10, 2022

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Coodie and Chike, is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”