Several reports have confirmed that Nelly lost a duffle bag containing a whopping $300,000, but to his good fortune, a dedicated fan returned the bag, with all of of its contents, back to Nelly. For that reason, the woman has been clown by friends and strangers alike.

The woman who carried out the good deed was joshed by her friends because she only received a $100 reward after returning the duffle bag holding six figures.

“We up here at the bowling alley, she found a bag,” said the male friend of the embarrassed woman on the video. “And guess what she do? She gave it back. What they did? Show me what they did. They gave her $100 for giving him back $300,000!”

