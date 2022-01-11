After the U.S. Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation offered up a combined award of $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Justin Johnson, the alleged killer took to social media to declare his innocence and turn himself in. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, Johnson aka Straight Dropp released a music video titled “Track Hawk”.

Dropp’s latest visual maybe racking up views, but it hasn’t been confirmed as to whether or not he stuck to his word and surrendered to authorities yesterday. Johnson is the primary suspect in the murder of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr., who was killed on November 17 in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36 years old.

