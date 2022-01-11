Will Smith on Sidney Poitier: “An Icon, Legend, Visionary, and True Pioneer”

Will Smith on Sidney Poitier: “An Icon, Legend, Visionary, and True Pioneer”

Will Smith has offered kind words to the late, iconic actor Sidney Poitier. Taking to Instagram, Smith shared images of him and the late star, calling him a legend and visionary.

“An icon, legend, visionary, and true pioneer. Thank you Sidney Poitier for breaking down barriers, creating the path and making it possible for there to be a Will Smith!”

He added, “Your legacy is eternal. Rest In Power.”

Advertisement

Will Smith and John Travolta share tributes to the late Sidney Poitier following his passing – https://t.co/ajujxO8E4I#News pic.twitter.com/CsQ7p3fk4y — Global Citizen (@djokaymegamixer) January 9, 2022

At the 2022 Golden Globes, Will Smith became the fourth man to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, following Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Chadwick Boseman.