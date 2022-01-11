Will Smith has offered kind words to the late, iconic actor Sidney Poitier. Taking to Instagram, Smith shared images of him and the late star, calling him a legend and visionary.


“An icon, legend, visionary, and true pioneer. Thank you Sidney Poitier for breaking down barriers, creating the path and making it possible for there to be a Will Smith!”

He added, “Your legacy is eternal. Rest In Power.”

At the 2022 Golden Globes, Will Smith became the fourth man to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, following Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Chadwick Boseman.