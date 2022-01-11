Ye has released the music video for “Heaven and hell” from his Grammy-nominated album of the year record DONDA. Working in cohesion with the release, Yeezy GAP releases a television commercial with the “Heaven and Hell” music video during the college football national championship game on ESPN.

You can see the video for the new single and can also buy the Yeezy gap hoodie from the “Heaven and hell” music video is now available for purchase worldwide.

Earlier this week, the full trailer for Kanye West’s Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs,became available. Netflix announces the three-week event, which is 21 years in the making, will hit the streaming platform on February 16.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Coodie and Chike, is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”