According to a report from TMZ, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were arrested today(January 11) for the murder of Young Dolph in Memphis last November.


Johnson, who also goes by the rapper name Straight Dropp, released a music video following making a public post that he would be turning himself in after he was named as a suspect in Young Dolph’s shooting death at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis.

Smith was also arrested in Indiana in connection to the shooting and has been charged with first-degree murder. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and theft.

Johnson continues to proclaim his innocence while Smith has yet to make a public statement.