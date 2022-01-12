50 Cent’s career may have transitioned from studios to tv shows, he still shows us why he’s still a goat when it comes to making music.

Today, the New York film and music mogul dropped the theme song for his highly-anticipated new Starz show Power Book IV: Force. On Twitter, 50 released the new track “Power Powder Respect,” featuring Lil Durk and Jeremih.

On the track that he refers to as “Chicago vibes,” Jeremih singing vocals grace the hook, and 50 Cent and Lil Durk both follow up with two melodic rap verses.

50 went from a platinum-selling artist to becoming the theme song killer. Since theme song for the original Power series “Big Rich Town” featuring Joe is a smash hit and now he followed up with “Power Powder Respect.”

Power Book IV: Force premieres on February 6, and I’m pretty sure the world is waiting for it.

50 Cent has dominated the television charts among Black households. A few days ago, 50 posted a picture showing him having the top three shows cable shows among Black households.

Power Book II; Ghost 2 ranks No.1 Power Book III; Raising Kanan comes in at No.2, and BMF comes in at No.3.

Along with the Power series and BMF, 50 recently revealed he’s developing a new show; A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case. This show is set to be on Starz and will tell the story of Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial.