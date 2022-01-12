Asian Doll New King Von Face Tattoo Brings Her to a Total of 6 Von Tatts

Getting over the death of a loved one is difficult and after many attempts, Asian Doll still can’t move on from her late boyfriend King Von.

King Von’s government name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett and Asian Doll got the “DDB” to honor her late boyfriend in Black ink right above her left eyebrow.

On January 7, the Dallas native took it to Twitter to reveal the news. She said, “I just tatted yo name on my face.”

I just tatted yo name on my face😪💔 — Asian Doll ❤️ (@AsianDaBrattt) January 7, 2022

This new tattoo brings Asian Doll to a total of six tattoos that honors the late Chicago drill rapper. She later tweeted out a picture showing off the tattoo, while wear one of Von’s old shirts.

Still wear your t-shirts it’s my fav part of my outfit 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WalocxLkP9 — Asian Doll ❤️ (@AsianDaBrattt) January 8, 2022

Although Asian Doll is attempting to keep Von’s legacy alive, she still attempts to move on. She attempted new relationships and is currently shooting her shot.

The 25-year-old Dallas femcee just got out of a relationship with Florida rapper Jackboy and publicly shot her shot at the Buccaneers ex-receiver Antonio Brown.

Also on Monday, Asian Doll showed love to BMF star Lil Meech. She wrote on Twitter, “My boy RAW,” for his performance in the Season 2 debut episode of HBO’s Euphoria.