Busta Rhymes is ready to give Hip-Hop another album. The New York City icon hit Instagram and revealed the new release is ready to go, while also saluting DJ Kay Slay who is currently battling COVID-19.

“New Album Done… @djkayslay you on my mind while I’m recording King. Keep Fighting!! We need you and we got too much shit left to do.. Thank you @khrysis_ #SOULCOUNCIL.”

In an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay was taken off the ventilator. Slay’s brother Kwame Grayson sat down with HipHopDX to talk to them about the Drama King’s improvement, assuring his fans that he will not succumb to the deadly virus.

“He’s definitely not going to die,” Grayson said. “That right there…I’m not going to lie, I was jumping around. I was definitely happy. Kay Slay is a private dude and he didn’t tell anybody in the hospital who he was, and we was kinda getting average treatment. When they found out who he was, that’s when everybody stepped up the treatment. He was slowly fading away, but God didn’t let that happen. Everything in time and when they found out who he was, they got him powered up again. So he’s up and going. He’s like in a recovery state, but he’s definitely not going to die. You can trust me on that.”

For Busta Rhymes, his last album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God was released near the end of 2020 and featured Kendrick Lamar and more.