Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested for COVID-19. The controversial mayor announced her diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Lightfoot tweeted. “I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation.

“This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic.”

Overnight, the state of Illinois reported 28,110 new COVID-19 cases and 92 related deaths. The positivity rate in the city is 16.9%.

“We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes – specifically hospitalization and death,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., according to ABC 7 Chicago. “Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster.”

Late last week and earlier this week, Lightfoot led a battle with the Chicago Teachers Union after they opted to participate in remote work due to the belief of inadequate COVID-19 precautions. Teachers returned to school on a temporary deal on Tuesday (Jan. 11), which provided expanded PPE and testing efforts.