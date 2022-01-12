E-40 is continuing the expansion of his liquor empire with the announcement of his new beer “E. Cuarenta Cerveza.” The new Mexican-style, Golden Lager carries the Spanish translation of the rapper’s name.

E. Cuarenta Cerveza joins a line of wine and spirits that includes the Function Red Blend in 2013 that he named after his smash single “Function” before he went on to release the Sweet Red, Chardonnay, Mangoscato, Moscato and Tropiscato.



In addition to his wine, E-40 has in his liquor portfolio, E. Cuarenta Tequila, Tycoon Cognac, Kupier Belt Bourbon and ready-to-drink line Sluricane.

In October, E-40 launched his new food brand, “Goon With The Spoon.” The brand launched with a new line of packaged sausages and burritos.

E-40’s trek into the culinary industry includes partnering with Justin Kinder (of Kinders Meats, Deli, and BBQ) to leverage his expertise in the meat industry and help launch several different sausage flavors for Goon with The Spoon, including Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, along with Turf Burritos.

E-40 drew passion for culinary arts from his upbringing in the inner city, where his mother was balancing three jobs, leaving him to learn to cook for himself. During E-40’s teenage years he worked at a high-end restaurant and made gourmet meals, continuing his interest in food.

The inspiration for the “Goon With The Spoon” brand name came from E-40’s music catalog. As a musician, he rapped about being a “Goon With The Spoon” in songs like “Back in Business” and “I Get Down (feat B-Legit)” as an innovative metaphor to describe his entrepreneurial hustle and ambition.