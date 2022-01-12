Eric Bellinger, GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter, has announced his Vibes On Vibes Tour. Eric’s first GRAMMY nomination as a solo artist for his album, New Light, is commemorated by the tour. The tour is supported by Sammie.

The 27-city tour will commence live on March 11th at Atlanta’s Center Stage. The tour will stop in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Chicago along the route. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 12th, and regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, January 14th.

Eric’s tour is a gift to his fans in honor of his well-deserved GRAMMY nomination for his album New Light. New Light has received well over 20 million streams on Apple and Spotify since its debut on September 10th of last year.

You can see the tour dates below.