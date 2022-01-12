After taking to social media to post about being raped by R&B crooner Trey Songz, former UNLV b-ball star Dylan Gonzalez has issued another statement via Twitter detailing her allegations against Songz that allegedly occurred in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last November.

“With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-supressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” reads Gonzalez’s statement. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” ended the statement while directing all inquiries to her lawyer George Vrabeck.

On New Year’s Eve, Gonzalez tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022 🤘🏽.”