Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is targeting a return to Manchester, TN for June 16 and 19. Today, the festival names J. Cole as one of the headliners.

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$, and Porter Robinson will be among the performers. The full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup includes Ludacris, Tobe Nwigwe, Isaiah Rashad, Bas, and more.

Bonnaroo tickets will go on sale exclusively at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets on Thursday, January 13 at 12 p.m. (CT). General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more are among the options available. Bonnaroo, as always, will be offering a variety of cheap choices, with tickets starting at $35 and lodging starting at $99 per night. Car Camping Passes start at $70 (plus costs) per car, not per person, letting fans save money while also reducing their carbon footprint.

