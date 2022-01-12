Jeannie Mai can now add mom to her list of accomplishments. The television host made the announcement with a gushing message that read “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family… Baby Jenkins is Here 🍼 ❤️. ” Which included a shot of the newborn blankets sitting in the hospital baby bassinet with a sign that covered the usual name of baby, weight, length, and time of birth that simply said, Jenkins.

Best know for co-presenting the daytime talk show “The Real” Mai Jenkins, who is 42 began trying to start a family with rapper, Jezzy, 44, before their March 2021 wedding, and after suffering a pregnancy loss she considered in vitro fertilization but ended up conceiving naturally. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan,” she told Women’s Health in September 2021 while announcing her pregnancy news. “Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.” And after concealing it for five months, she’s been documenting her pregnancy on social media for the rest of her term. We are sending our congratulations and blessings to mom and dad on the newest addition to the family.