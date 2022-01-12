Kodak Black might be celebrating his Drake co-sign and top 10 Billboard in his own way

Despite being engaged to rapper Mellow Rackz, the Florida MC was spotted on a supposed date with an unknown woman at Florida Panthers game on Tuesday night. The young lady who Kodak took recorded themselves rinkside with Kodak smiling from ear to ear. Kodak also recorded a video of him and his date toasting during the game.

Kodak Black, Panthers fan pic.twitter.com/T75rxGzqXc — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) January 12, 2022

After the two were spotted rinkside, they made their way to the suites. That’s where someone from across the arena caught a video of Kodak and the young lady allegedly having sex in one of the VIP suite.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

The internet was split between whether or not Kodak was actually engaging in sexual activity during the game, while others believed that his date was just twerking on him. Anyway, regardless of what they were doing, social media was appalled at Kodak possibly doing the deed during a hockey game.

kodak black walked in……looked around the arena.. felt the atmosphere and was like "i can fuck in here". — Tony X (@soIoucity) January 12, 2022

Roberto Luongo & Panthers staff in their suite wearing masks



*suite to the left*



Kodak black: pic.twitter.com/UJpOMiCAJa — heatdaddy (@DanyAllstar15) January 12, 2022

damn why is Kodak Black trendin- pic.twitter.com/4wmsYunOVp — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 12, 2022

Just watched that Kodak Black video.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z9rwy4LTD3 — Chris Muller (@_CMuller25) January 12, 2022

However, a video from inside the suite shows that the two were not fornicating, instead, she was just dancing on Kodak.

Kodak Black was not having sex @ a hockey game guys. Just a lil dancing. pic.twitter.com/iyRUO0UsEM — B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) January 12, 2022

The Florida MC has been on a hot streak as of late. His recent single “Super Gremlin” just entered the Billboard Hot 100 this week, probably after Antonio Brown called himself a “Super Gremlin” after making a scene and walking off the field during his game against the Jets. Drake has also jumped on the Kodak wave, calling Kodak a “GOAT” for this generation and others to come.