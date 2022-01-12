For fans of Lil Yachty, don’t anticipate his last album to be rap. According to the ATL star, his next project with being “psychadelic.”
“My new album is a non-rap album,” Yachty said during a visit to Ice Box. “It’s alternative, it’s sick! I’ve always wanted to [do one] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers. It’s like a psychedelic-alternative project. It’s different and it’s all live instrumentation.
“I’ve changed my entire dynamic. I’m telling you, with this album and on, I’m creative music a whole lot differently.”
