Lil Yachty Says His Next Album Will be “Psychadelic”

For fans of Lil Yachty, don’t anticipate his last album to be rap. According to the ATL star, his next project with being “psychadelic.”

“My new album is a non-rap album,” Yachty said during a visit to Ice Box. “It’s alternative, it’s sick! I’ve always wanted to [do one] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers. It’s like a psychedelic-alternative project. It’s different and it’s all live instrumentation.

“I’ve changed my entire dynamic. I’m telling you, with this album and on, I’m creative music a whole lot differently.”

