Fresh off of receiving a diamond play button from YouTube for reaching 10 million subscribers, the Never Broke Again community has announced that new music from the Baton Rouge rap star is on the way.

NBA Youngboy is set to drop the new mixtape Colors, this Friday. The cover art and release date are out, and on every social media platform.

“Colors” mixtape out this Friday! pic.twitter.com/cV2guSYMun — NBA Youngboy Charts (@YoungBoyCharts) January 12, 2022

This is only the second week of the year and NBA Youngboy is dropping music for the second consecutive week. Last week, the 22-year-old rapper dropped a verse on DeBaby’s new joint “Bestie/Hit.” He also dropped two new songs of his own. new songs “Foolish Figure,” “Emo Love,” “Emo Rockstar,” and “Fish Scale” are all projected to be on the new mixtape.

