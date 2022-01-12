Rick Ross officially made his network television acting debut on the Queen Latifah led show, The Equalizer.

Ross shared a clip on his Instagram of the recent episode on his Instagram. “Much love to the icon @queenlatifah for the opportunity. Check out my major tv network acting debut,” Ross captioned the post.

In the episode, Ross plays Gregory “Dilemma” Blickman, an incarcerated rapper who’s trying to clear his and his family’s name. In the clip that Ross shared on his Instagram, he, Robyn McCall (Latifah), and Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) are sitting at a table in the prison having a conversation about Dilemma’s circumstances.

Ross took to social media again after the episode released, telling his fans to do whatever they could to watch it, or rewatch it, and to let him know what they thought about his performance.

“So of course, last night, my acting debut, The Equalizer. Salute to the director, the whole team, Queen Latifah, the whole squad, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I need y’all to TiVo it, rewind it, whatever it is y’all do, and make sure y’all check it out so you can hit me up and let me know what you think. Let the directors know big boy doing big things.”

Following the airing, Ross received praise from fans on his performance. Even though this was not his first acting role, fans thought that Ross did a good job at tapping into his dramatic side.

See some fan reactions below.

I see you starting 2022 greatness early…in the acting game. I see you on The Equalizer. Way to go Rick Ross!! — ivy_cpa2013 (@ICpa2013) January 10, 2022

Rick Ross out here acting on the Equalizer. I see those tears. 🤣🤣#TheEqualizer — S K B (@SbettsStudios) January 10, 2022

Not Rick Ross acting in a dramatic role. He did the one tear rolling down the cheek and everything!! #Equalizer — Wise_Diva (@wise_diva) January 11, 2022

During a interview with Rap Radar last month with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, Ross spoke on Queen Latifah giving him the opportunity to appear on the show.

“She gave me a real opportunity, not just on some—some real lines I’m just tapping into this,” he said. “And just her response to how I’m moving, she gave me a lot of credit for it and I’m just thinking as I walk away, ‘Wow, who could’ve imagined this!’ I didn’t recite no lines or read the script until that morning. I’m on the set smoking a blunt.”