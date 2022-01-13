Blocboy JB and superproducer Tay Keith revealed today that their joint mixtape, Bacc 2 Da Bloc, will be released on Wednesday, January 26.

The news comes after the two teamed on the November 2021 release of “M.E.M 2 Jacksonville (with SpotemGottem)” and the October 2021 release of “Day Day N Craig.” Ice Cube and Mike Epps’ iconic characters from Next Friday and Friday After Next were honored in the latter track.

Tay Keith produced Blocboy’s breakthrough single “Look Alive (with Drake),” which was certified platinum five times, as well as other notable tracks like “Shoot” and “Rover,” and the Memphis natives have a long history of working together.

Bloc released “Forgot About Bloc” in August 2021, which sampled Dr. Dre’s famous hit “Forgot About Dre,” in addition to his recent collaborations with Tay Keith.