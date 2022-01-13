Donald Trump can’t take the heat when it’s turned on him. Trump was a guest on the NPR show, Morning Edition, with host Steve Inskeep and he cut the conversation short as he was pressed about his claims of election fraud.

Trump was on the phone for a quick nine minutes that were cut short after Inskeep told the former President that his claims of a “rigged” election were untrue.

“Go into Detroit and just ask yourself, is it true that there are more votes than there are voters? Look at Pennsylvania. Look at Philadelphia. Is it true that there were far more votes than there were voters?”

Trump would also state he believed the “problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020” needs to be solved. Before hanging up, Trump would once again disagree with Inskeep disputing the “rigged” concept before thanking him and hanging up.

You can hear the encounter below.