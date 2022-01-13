The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be infecting everyone. In one of his latest statements, Dr. Fauci revealed that the new variant “will find just about everybody.”

In conversation with J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Dr. Fauci continued to promote the use of vaccinations, citing how they can help against the impact of the virus.

“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “Those who have been vaccinated … and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death.”

Currently in the United States, one in five eligible Americans are unvaccinated. The country currently sits at 62% vaccination. According to CNN, over 145,000 Americans were in the hospital with COVID-19. The peak from mid-January was 142,000.

COVID-19 continues to put a strain on the Hip-Hop community. At one point on a ventilator, DJ Kay Slay‘s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. On January, 5 H-Town producer and emcee D-Bando has become the latest in the Hip Hop community to lose their battle against the deadly COVID-19 this past Wednesday. Also, Kollege Kidd co-creator Raysean Autry died at the end of 2021 from COVID-19 complications.