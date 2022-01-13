Earlier this week, Gunna took it to Twitter to explain what his new phrase “pushin p” means. Now we can see what he’s talking about as he, Future and Young Thug all turn up drastically in ‘pushin p” video.

Gunna had multiple definitions of what “pushin p” means to him, but if you’re using the video for indication, you’re not going to get it. What you will get is a full display of the Atlanta trio kicking it on a major level.

The Caleb Jermale directed visual beings with Gunna reiterating that he’s ‘pushin p” as he shows off his luxurious lifestyle. Then he, Future and Young Thug jump off a private jet, “pushin p” I would assume, and immediately being partying.

Advertisement

The “pushin p” video shows them turning up in the strip club, limitless shopping, and just flaunting their fancy lifestyle.

Like Gunna’s previous video “livin wild,” this video also has a cameo of BMF star Lil Meech.

If you’re looking for a more direct answer to what “pushin p” means, there is a video clip of the YSL rapping giving the definition.

This is the second visual off Gunna’s highly-anticipated DS4Ever.