J. Cole’s whole library of albums, mixed for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Engineers Juro “Mez” Davis and Kaleb “KQuick” Rollins mixed the albums 4 Your Eyez Only, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Born Sinners, Cole World: The Sideline Story, KOD, The Off-Season, ROTD 2, and ROTD 3.

“J.Cole is one of the greats in Hip Hop because of quality lyrics, quality music and being a quality human,” said Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “To set aside time to work with our team at Apple Music to deliver a new spatial listening experience for the fans shows how much he cares about continuing to push for better quality. Thanks Cole!”



“Spatial audio has given fans a new experience when listening to music and we’re excited to work with Apple Music to be able to bring that experience to Cole’s fans by making his entire catalogue available in Spatial audio,” said Ibrahim Hamad, Dreamville Co-Founder.

Dolby Atmos’ Spatial Audio allows artists to create more immersive listening experiences by allowing sound to originate from all around the listener. Apple Music plays Dolby Atmos music by default on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 processor. The built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac will also play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

