Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked fans on Wednesday, announcing they “are parting ways in marriage.” The Aquaman star, 42, and Cosby Show veteran Bonet, 54, have been together since 2005 and married four years ago. They also share two children.

Momoa shared a joint statement on social media, writing, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The Dune star said they are announcing their breakup “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but so they can go about their lives “with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…,” he continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail… J & L.”

