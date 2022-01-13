Justin Johnson Hires Lawyer Who Got Blac Youngsta Off In 2017 Young Dolph Shooting In Charlotte

Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and now the first suspect, Justin Johnson, has hired the same attorney that managed to get Blac Youngsta’s charges dropped in the 2017 shooting of Young Dolph in Charlotte, NC.

Five years ago, Blac Youngsta was arrested on felony weapons charges, when over 100 rounds were fired at Dolph’s SUV. Youngsta managed to get all of the charges dropped in the case in 2020.

Justin Johnson was arrested this past Tuesday for the murder of Young Dolph and is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and theft. Cornelius Smith has been charged with first-degree murder as well, while Shundale Barnett, who was arrested yesterday(January 12) is charged with being an accessory to the fact to first-degree murder.

