DONDA 2 was already confirmed by Steven Victor, but now Moneybagg Yo lets fans know the project is underway. Moneybagg Yo hit his Instagram Story and shared an exchange with Ye who said he has a spot for the Memphis rapper locked in for DONDA 2.

Just yesterday, Yo, Ye, Antonio Brown, and The Game were in the studio.

Ye’s friend, Justin LaBoy, hopped on clubhouse and revealed his desire to connect with the former Buccaneer.

Advertisement

“AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull up to the studio man,” said LaBoy. “Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up, man. … Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together.

Earlier this week, Ye teamed with Hit-Boy, who is quite busy in his own right, to produce a track for Hit-Boy’s forthcoming project with The Game.