2K has released an in-depth look at Season 4 of NBA® 2K22, which will be released on Friday, January 14. Discover the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, as well as new music added to the soundtrack in collaboration with Warner Records, as well as a wealth of new content and enhancements throughout MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* modes.

‘Hunt 4 Glory,’ the fourth season of NBA 2K22, focuses on a player’s killer instinct, showing Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker’s fierce manner and ability to harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the court. The gifts don’t have to stop just because the holidays are done. Season 4 allows gamers to rediscover their own glory and participate in the following activities:

Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit are among the new Level 40 rewards introduced by MyCAREER , as well as the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Check out the newly renovated Affiliation courts, as well as new missions and more.

MyTEAM introduces the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, as well as a new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, a Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, and the return of the Heat Check collection, among other things.

The W* awards are divided into four categories, with the Hall of Fame category comprising instructors Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley who help players improve their basics.

This season's 'First Fridays' featured a number of popular Warner Records artists, including Bktherula's "WATCH ME," Freddie Gibbs' "Black Illuminati (with. Jadakiss)," IDK's "Santa Monica Blvd," NLE Choppa's "Jumpin (feat. Polo G)," Saweetie's "Fast (Motion)," Fresco Trey's "D On the soundtrack and at Club 2K, you can listen to the most recent music in-game.

For all the details on what’s included in Season 4 of NBA 2K22, check out the latest Courtside Report.

