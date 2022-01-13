Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy star in the new ABC sitcom Queens about four hip-hop legends in their 40s who reunite for a chance to reclaim their reputation. The “Queens” have released two new videos, “Best of Me” and “Lady Z Strikes Back,” which feature Remy Ma, a new cast member. On the episode, Remy Ma will have a recurring role.


All of the original music in “QUEENS,” created by Zahir McGee, is performed by the show’s stars under the direction of executive music producer Swizz Beatz.

Queens follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl,” they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.

You can see the two new videos below.