The New York Giants took two days to think it over but ultimately decided to fire head coach Joe Judge. Judge went 6-10 in his first season and 4-13 in his second season. Many believed Judge was safe within the organization but after finishing out the last six games without any signs of progress, and the team’s general manager retiring, Judge became expendable.

“Steve Tisch and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

The Giants have fired three consecutive coaches after just two seasons each, with Judge following the same fate as Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo. They’ll start looking for a new general manager who will now have the chance to hire a coach of his liking rather than inherit a troubled coach. With two top ten draft picks makes the Giants’ job openings attractive ones.

