Before the release of Donda, many would not have expected Kanye to work with a lot of the artists popular in this generation. However, after having Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Five Foreign, Playboi Carti, and Baby Keem on his latest effort, Kanye seems to want to really tap in with the new wave of artists.

Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to post a text exchange between him and Kanye to show that he two are working on new music. In fact, Ye wants the Memphis MC to be on his upcoming DONDA 2 album.

“Could you rap on Judd the drums and I’ll put music around it,” Ye wrote. “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2,” Kanye added.

Advertisement

It looks like a #MoneyBaggYo and #KanyeWest collab is in the works for DONDA 2! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Iq2qgYWioc — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 12, 2022

Tidal even shared the exchange on Twitter saying “Donda 2 confirmed.”

In recent weeks, Kanye has been seen in the studio cooking up with a multitude of artists, including The Game, Blueface, A$AP Rocky, Will. I. Am, and even expressed wanting to work with Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In a new video, Kanye is shown having a FaceTime conversation with DJ Premier, saying that he is planning on releasing music this Friday and wants Premier’s scratches on it.

“We got a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on, if possible. Can I send it to you?” Ye asked Premier.

KANYE WEST IS DROPPING FRIDAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/biPITj6RXi — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 13, 2022

Yeezy season is here, and doesn’t look like its leaving anytime soon.