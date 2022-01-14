One of the brightest young stars in all of Hip-Hop, Cordae, has released his new album, From A Bird’s Eye View.

The new album is inspired by Cordae’s life-changing trip to Africa, losing a friend, and his personal evolution as both an artist and a man. The new album has Cordae highlighting the stories through elite wordplay that provides a vivid image of what he has experienced.

“I just went [to Africa] because that was just something I had to get off my spirit,” Cordae explains in the album’s docuseries. “And that was a bucket list thing for me too. It’s always been on my bucket list to go to Africa.”

The album is led by Cordae’s new single “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne. The album also features Stevie Wonder, Nas, and more.

You can tap into the new release below.

A couple of days before the release of the album, Cordae hit The Tonight Show to perform both “Sinister” and “Chronicles.” Cordae also sat with the show’s host Jimmy Fallon to detail the inspiration around the album’s title. “It means to see things from outside of yourself,” Cordae said. You can hear his interview and see his performances below.