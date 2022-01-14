While fans patiently await the next Kendrick Lamar album, it was revealed on Friday (Jan 14.) that the Pultizer Prize-winning recording artist will be producing his first film in 2022. Under his pgLang imprint, Lamar will be working alongside partner and manager Dave Free and the creators of South Park Matt Stone and Trey Parker on a live-action comedy film by Paramount Pictures.

Lamar and pgLang partner Dave Free will produce the project alongside Stone and Parker. Paramount will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and TV licensing rights on the project, with Paramount Plus acquiring streaming rights. https://t.co/KqumxT8geL pic.twitter.com/sC1mkIqzQk — Variety (@Variety) January 13, 2022

Written by Vernon Chatman, the film’s concept is about a young black man who is a slave reenactor at a living history museum and discovers that his girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his own ancestors as slaves. “On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins says about the project.

Paramount will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and TV licensing rights on the project, with Paramount Plus acquiring streaming rights. While Lamar and Free’s first film, South Park’s Stone and Parker bring five-time Emmy-winning experience. The duo recently inked a new deal with MTV that sees South Park air through to season 30. South Park is currently on season 25.

In 2021, Kendrick Lamar returns to music with the appearances on tracks “family ties” and “rover brothers” on his new artist and cousin Baby Keem’s debut album, the melodic blue. Last year, K. Dot revealed his next album will be his last on TDE. No official release date for the upcoming comedy film.

