Our hearts melted when we read Naomi Osaka’s Instagram post to her bae congratulating and celebrating the release of his 2nd album at midnight, on the album release date, Friday, January 14th that read: Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️

The 4-time Grand Slam champion and rapper boyfriend Cordae has been dating for almost three full years, Osaka often with Cordae whenever he goes on tour, while he is a very common presence at her matches. Judging from her message, it is just the beginning for these two. See below to view her post.