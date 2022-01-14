Memphis rap artist NLE Choppa drops his explosive new track “Too Hot” featuring Moneybagg Yo ahead of his upcoming mixtape, Me vs. Me, which drops next Friday.


A pulsing 808-driven trap beat and a powerful bottom line anchor to the track. NLE Choppa begins into a fast-paced flow highlighted by quotable bars right away. Moneybagg Yo joins in with his own hard-hitting verse. Together, they craft a banger that is both tailored for their hometown and ready to go off in clubs all over the world. On impact, “Too Hot” literally burns.